Canada

Ongoing storm repairs, public safety concerns leave thousands in Quebec without power

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 16, 2023 3:29 pm
Highways flooded after summer storm, tornado strikes Quebec
WATCH - July 14, 2023: Highways flooded after summer storm, tornado strikes Quebec
Hydro-Québec says fewer than 2,000 clients who lost power Thursday due to a thunderstorm are still without electricity, but other storms have led to further outages.

Around 5,600 hydro customers across the province were without power as of 1 p.m.

Hydro-Québec spokesman Francis Labbé says isolated thunderstorms were leading to new outages in several parts of the province.

Major cleanup across southern Ontario, Quebec in tornado aftermath

Public safety officials also requested power cuts in Montreal Sunday morning that affected 8,000 customers, though power was restored to all but 450 by 1 p.m.

Labbe says he doesn’t have specific information about why the cuts were requested, but notes they’re usually triggered by gas leaks or cars hitting hydro polls.

More than 392,000 hydro customers lost power during Thursday’s storm.

Extreme summer weather
© 2023 The Canadian Press

