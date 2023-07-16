Shooting at Toronto children’s park triggers police hunt for vehicle

Send this page to someone via email

A shooting at a children’s playground in Toronto Saturday night triggered a police hunt for a vehicle and its occupants.

Around 9:45 p.m., police responded to reports that five separate shots had been fired in the area of Christie and Dupont streets. Investigators told Global News the shots were fired in a nearby children’s park.

One person suffered minor injuries during the shooting, with officers reporting a bullet grazed the person’s arm.

Police said they are looking for a light-coloured, four-door sedan. Anyone with information is urged to contact Toronto police.