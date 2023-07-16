Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Shooting at Toronto children’s park triggers police hunt for vehicle

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted July 16, 2023 12:27 pm
Toronto police are looking for a light-coloured, four-door sedan. View image in full screen
Toronto police are looking for a light-coloured, four-door sedan. Isaac Callan/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A shooting at a children’s playground in Toronto Saturday night triggered a police hunt for a vehicle and its occupants.

Around 9:45 p.m., police responded to reports that five separate shots had been fired in the area of Christie and Dupont streets. Investigators told Global News the shots were fired in a nearby children’s park.

One person suffered minor injuries during the shooting, with officers reporting a bullet grazed the person’s arm.

Police said they are looking for a light-coloured, four-door sedan. Anyone with information is urged to contact Toronto police.

Click to play video: 'Leslieville shooting: Community puts up billboards in Toronto in hope of capturing suspects'
Leslieville shooting: Community puts up billboards in Toronto in hope of capturing suspects
CrimeToronto PoliceShootingTPSToronto shootingPlaygroundDupont StreetChristie StreetMinor Injury
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices