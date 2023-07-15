More watering restrictions for South Okanagan as hot forecast bakes region

Send this page to someone via email

With hot temperatures and next to no rain in the immediate forecast, officials throughout the Okanagan are reminding residents to be fire smart.

Currently, the Southern Interior’s fire danger rating is listed as moderate to high.

Weather conditions for the weekend will see highs of 32 C with overnight lows of 15 C. Monday’s forecast has a 60 per cent chance of showers, but the rest of the week will see a mix of sun and clouds, with temperatures ranging from 27 C to 32 C.

2:58 Effects of smoke on your physical and mental wellbeing

In the Central Okanagan, the regional district says smoking, vaping and open flames are not allowed in any regional park.

While the fines for anyone found violating the regional parks or RDCO community parks bylaws range from $250 to $1,000,” said the regional district, “the greater danger is the risk that smoking and open fires could result in a serious blaze that threatens our parks, amenities and nearby residents and homes.”

The Okanagan, Similkameen, Nicola and Boundary regions are also at Drought Level 3 (severely dry), the third ranking on a scale of five. The Kootenays are at Level 4 (extremely dry), as are the North and South Thompson regions.

More regional information is available on the province’s drought portal.

On a sidenote, the national hotspot on Saturday is Lytton, as the Fraser Canyon community was at 35.5 C at 2 p.m.

1:49 More than 300 wildfires burning in B.C.

In response to this, the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen has issued stage-one watering restrictions for 10 areas.

The affected water systems:

Gallagher Lake

Naramata

Olalla

Sage Mesa

Okanagan Falls

Sun Valley

West Bench

Waterbrook

Missezula

Faulder

Properties with even numbers can water Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Properties with odd numbers can water on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

Of note, Faulder had a slightly different system. That information is available online.

Properties with automated systems can water from midnight to 6 a.m., while manual systems can run from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m., and from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

No sprinkling is allowed on Mondays.

3:04 Provincial government braces British Columbians for sustained water restrictions

Earlier this week, the Okanagan Basin Water Board (OBWB) said many streamflows are at the lower end of their historical range.

“Everyone is responsible to do their part to conserve water and reduce the risk of negatively affecting the environment and other water users,” said OBWB.

“People and businesses in affected areas should reduce water use wherever possible and observe all watering restrictions from their water purveyor.”