Canada

Motorcyclists raise $3,000 for family of young boy killed in crash

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted July 15, 2023 3:15 pm
11-year-old Aiden Curtis. View image in full screen
11-year-old Aiden Curtis. Facebook
A group of motorcyclists rode through St. Thomas, Ont., and the surrounding area Saturday morning to raise funds for an 11-year-old boy who was killed in a crash.

The ride, which honours Aiden Curtis, was organized by London Motorcycle Rides (LMR), a motorcycle enthusiast group.

Brent Hunter, one of the organizers for the ride and one of the heads of LMR, says just under $3,000 was raised for the family.

“The family was very grateful. Dave, who was the uncle of Aidan, he was riding with us. We turned the money over to him and he was extremely grateful,” he said. “Sarah, Aidan’s mother, also came out and said hello to everybody, and that was great.”

A total of 64 bikers were part of the ride that took roughly 2.5 hours to complete.

Curtis was killed July 4 when a pickup truck left the road and struck five pedestrians. Curtis was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 19-year-old man was charged with impaired driving causing death and impaired driving causing bodily harm following the crash.

A GoFundMe has raised over $36,000 for the family as of Saturday afternoon.

Hunter says LMR plans to do another ride to raise money for another victim of the crash.

— With files from 980 CFPL’s Ben Harrietha 

