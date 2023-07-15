Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

More than 20,000 Quebec households still without power following severe storm

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 15, 2023 12:14 pm
Click to play video: 'Hydro crews hard at work getting the power back on across Southern Quebec'
Hydro crews hard at work getting the power back on across Southern Quebec
WATCH: Hydro crews hard at work getting the power back on across Southern Quebec
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Power outages persist in the Montreal area nearly 48 hours after severe thunderstorms ripped through southern Quebec, downing trees, snapping poles and breaking wires.

Hydro-Québec reports over 20,000 customers are still without power as of Saturday morning, down from a Thursday evening peak of more than 300,000, with most remaining outages in the regions to the north and south of Montreal.

Click to play video: 'Highways flooded after summer storm, tornado strikes Quebec'
Highways flooded after summer storm, tornado strikes Quebec

The utility company says it has restored service to 95 per cent of customers affected by the storm, but work to repair the electricity network in some isolated areas could last until the beginning of next week.

Story continues below advertisement

Hydro-Québec says 8% of the almost 500 remaining outages affect 50 customers or fewer.

Click to play video: 'Extreme summer weather'
Extreme summer weather

It says more than 300 outages have lasted more than 24 hours.

Trending Now

Thursday’s storm also caused localized flooding in Montreal, where a city spokesperson said some neighbourhoods received a month’s worth of rain in less than two hours.

Click to play video: 'Major cleanup across southern Ontario, Quebec in tornado aftermath'
Major cleanup across southern Ontario, Quebec in tornado aftermath
Advertisement
More on Canada
QuebecWeatherMontrealStormFloodTornadoElectricityHydro-QuebecHYDROpower outagesSummer stormOutages
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices