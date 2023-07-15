Construction underway on more affordable rental units in Kelowna

Send this page to someone via email

Construction is underway on more affordable housing in Kelowna.

On Friday, federal, provincial and local housing officials announced they were spending $14.1 million on 75 rental units aimed at seniors, families, people with disabilities and individuals with low-to-moderate incomes.

The low-rise apartment building is located at 651 Cambridge Ave., and will be operated by the Society of Hope.

“Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home,” said federal housing minister Ahmed Hussen.

“By investing in affordable housing, we’re creating communities that Canadians can feel proud to call home, communities where they’ll prosper and thrive.”

The building will feature 48 apartment units and is part of the Pleasantvale 2 project, which will feature 27 townhomes aimed at families with low-to-moderate incomes.

The province says construction of Pleasantvale 2 is currently underway and is expected to be complete in early 2025.

“This development is part of our government’s commitment to boost affordable housing supply in Kelowna and create more options for people in B.C.,” said provincial housing minister Ravi Kahlon.

“Thanks to partnerships with municipalities like the City of Kelowna, and community leaders like the Society of Hope, we’re making significant progress as we work to build homes faster here and in every part of the province.”

The federal contribution was $4.6 million with the province adding $8.7 million. The city contributed $802,530, with another $50,000 coming from the Rotary Club of Kelowna.

“The City of Kelowna was pleased to contribute more than $800,000 through land acquisition to the development of this much-needed housing,” said Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas.

“By acquiring a portion of this property so that the next phase of Pleasantvale could be built, we will now have 75 new affordable homes for seniors, and single-parent families in Kelowna.”