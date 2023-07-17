Okanagan weather: Slightly cooler day before another blast of heat

Send this page to someone via email

After a hot weekend with daytime highs in the mid-30s C, cooler weather will start the second last week of July.

Clouds will build through the day on Monday with the risk of a late day shower or thunderstorm as temperatures make their way into the mid-20s C.

Upper 20 C heat returns Tuesday afternoon under a sunny sky with pure blue skies and sunshine settling in under an upper ridge of high pressure on Wednesday.

The mercury should shoot into the low-to-mid 30s C Wednesday afternoon before bouncing back into the mid-30s C to finish the week Thursday and Friday under a mostly sunny sky.

Heat and sunshine will stick around into the second last weekend of July with afternoon highs staying the low-to-mid-30s C.

View image in full screen Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

