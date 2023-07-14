Menu

Canada

Halifax men face dozens of charges after multiple laundry machine robberies

By Mitchell Bailey Global News
Posted July 14, 2023 2:22 pm
Forty-nine charges have been laid against two Halifax men in relation to nine incidents where money was stolen from laundry machines in several apartment buildings. View image in full screen
Forty-nine charges have been laid against two Halifax men in relation to nine incidents where money was stolen from laundry machines in several apartment buildings. Carol Yepes / Getty Images
Two Halifax men are facing a combined 49 charges in relation to nine incidents where money was stolen from laundry machines in various apartment buildings.

According to a release from Halifax police, all of the incidents occurred in July.

Police said members of their quick response team arrested a 35-year-old and a 40-year-old man without incident on Thursday.

Both men are scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court on Friday.

They both face several counts of break and enter, mischief and possession of housebreaking tools.

