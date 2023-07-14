Halifax men face dozens of charges after multiple laundry machine robberies

Send this page to someone via email

Two Halifax men are facing a combined 49 charges in relation to nine incidents where money was stolen from laundry machines in various apartment buildings.

According to a release from Halifax police, all of the incidents occurred in July.

Police said members of their quick response team arrested a 35-year-old and a 40-year-old man without incident on Thursday.

Both men are scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court on Friday.

They both face several counts of break and enter, mischief and possession of housebreaking tools.

@HfxRegPolice have laid 49 charges against two men in relation to nine break and enters that occurred in Halifax in July. https://t.co/2VmumDmqqS pic.twitter.com/dn0Waf3VB9 — Halifax_Police (@HfxRegPolice) July 14, 2023