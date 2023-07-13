Menu

Canada

Vernon, B.C. man dies in North Okanagan paragliding incident

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted July 13, 2023 8:22 pm
File photo of a paraglider. View image in full screen
File photo of a paraglider. ARMEND NIMANI/AFP/Getty Images
A paragliding lesson ended tragically in the North Okanagan on Thursday when a 63-year-old Vernon, B.C., man fell 25 feet to his death.

The fatal incident happened at Freedom Flight Park, a Lumby-based paragliding school.

The school’s owner says the victim was an experienced hang-gliding pilot who was a few days into his paragliding training.

“A tragic day for us,” said Dave Underwood, adding the man fell shortly after being launched.

According to Underwood, the death is now being investigated by the BC Coroners Service.

Global News has reached out to police for more information.

