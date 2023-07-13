Kingston hosting Central Canadian Pickleball Championships

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston, Ont., is the central Canadian pickleball capital this weekend, hosting the regional championships.

More than 200 players have come to the Kingston Pickleball Club to participate in the event, hoping to make it to next summer’s national tournament.

The courts are full and the spirit of competition is in the air.

“A lot of nerves,” Norman Lalonde said. “It just brings out a different aspect of your game. The tournament aspect brings out a higher competitiveness out of you.”

The four-day tournament is being held at the Kingston Pickleball Club until Sunday, and it’s brought out plenty of new and old faces.

“I’ve played in the Kingston tournament before and really had a great time with it, so when they brought the tournament back I had to sign up for it,” club member Tracy Reid said.

Story continues below advertisement

The tournament features singles, doubles and mixed doubles categories, and roughly 200 people have come from throughout Ontario and Quebec.

“So it’s a pretty significant event for us. The gold medal winners at this event will qualify for the 2024 national championships,” Kingston Pickleball Club president Andrea Blackwell said.

3:48 ‘We’re actually leaving a geologic record of human activity’: Ont. lake marks new chapter in Earth’s history

Pickleball is one of the if not the fastest-growing sport in the world and Kingston is no different.

“We’re a growing market here in Kingston,” Blackwell said. “We’ve got a lot of people playing the game. and we’ve got some of the best pros in the region.”

Blackwell calls the sport ‘mobility-friendly’, allowing people of all ages to play for fun and to win.

“At my age? I’m very competitive,” Lalonde said. “I’ve always been a competitive person, from a long time ago. so… it’s my vibe. It’s my vibe.”

Story continues below advertisement

You can witness the action yourself the free event is open to the public.