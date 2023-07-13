Saint John, N.B. businesses eagerly await completion of Fundy Quay

Send this page to someone via email

Gaye Ann Walsh has owned her uptown Saint John luggage and accessory store for over 40 years. Undoubtedly, this summer has looked a lot different from the rest.

A large-scale development is being built almost outside her windows. Formerly known as the Old Coast Guard site, the land was purchased by the city and province, and over the past couple of years, former Canadian Coast Guard buildings have been torn down to make way for new development.

“Trying to exist in the meantime while all the development is going on with the lack of consideration for an existing business is challenging,” Walsh told Global News in an interview on Thursday.

“Hopefully, everybody can hang it together until it’s done.”

View image in full screen The project is expected to be completed by the end of the year. Source: City of Saint John

Walsh is optimistic about the project, and the sketches around it. She’s hoping the project will bring locals and tourists to the uptown development.

Once completed, what was deemed the “most expensive parking lot in the region” will include an outdoor concert venue, along with skating, a trail and additional seating.

“The coast guard site has always been in the way of redeveloping the waterfront, so it’s good to see the whole plan come to fruition,” Walsh said.

Sandwiching both sides of the development, a new private French school and 600-unit apartment complex will shape the area.

The area’s regional growth agency said the area belonging to the site was showing its age and the new development could bring a new price tag on local real estate.

“The public space will be a phenomenal add to our value proposition in place brand,” said Jeff Cyr, the Envision Saint John economics director.

“It’s such a draw for communities, and our lackingness there historically has been a detriment in drawing people. Where this is such a dynamic space, it will become a draw.”

The project has a price tag north of $300 million, with the project expected to be completed by the end of the year.

There is no word on if the project is over budget in the meantime.