Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Kingston, Ont. resident facing multiple charges after violent domestic incident

By Ryan Peddigrew Global News
Posted July 13, 2023 5:03 pm
Kingston, Ont. resident facing multiple charges after violent domestic incident - image View image in full screen
Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 23-year-old from Kingston, Ont., is facing multiple charges following a violent domestic incident in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Police were called to the 1000 block of Portsmouth Avenue at approximately 6:30 a.m.

According to police, an argument began between two people who were in a relationship around 11 p.m. Tuesday night.

The argument continued until 1 a.m. before the victim asked the accused to leave, at which point the accused refused to leave.

Police said the person then grabbed the victim by the throat, spat on them and stopped the victim from leaving the residence.

At 6:30 a.m. the victim was able to make contact with a family member who came to the residence to help before also being assaulted.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said the family member was knocked down and the accused then brandished a knife.

Officers then arrived and arrested the accused who had apparently been involved in a number of similar incidents in recent months.

During these other incidents, police said the accused had once broken the victim’s phone and ripped a television out of the wall.

Trending Now

The accused was charged with two counts of assault, one count of assault by choking, forcible confinement, assault with a weapon, two counts of mischief under $5,000 and failing to comply with a release order.

They were held for a bail hearing on Thursday.

Click to play video: 'Kingston victim stabbed in the neck with machete, knife: police'
Kingston victim stabbed in the neck with machete, knife: police
CrimeKingstonAssaultDomestic ViolenceKingston PoliceChargesDomesticdomestic incident
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices