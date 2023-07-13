Kingston, Ont. resident facing multiple charges after violent domestic incident

Send this page to someone via email

A 23-year-old from Kingston, Ont., is facing multiple charges following a violent domestic incident in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Police were called to the 1000 block of Portsmouth Avenue at approximately 6:30 a.m.

According to police, an argument began between two people who were in a relationship around 11 p.m. Tuesday night.

The argument continued until 1 a.m. before the victim asked the accused to leave, at which point the accused refused to leave.

Police said the person then grabbed the victim by the throat, spat on them and stopped the victim from leaving the residence.

At 6:30 a.m. the victim was able to make contact with a family member who came to the residence to help before also being assaulted.

Police said the family member was knocked down and the accused then brandished a knife.

Officers then arrived and arrested the accused who had apparently been involved in a number of similar incidents in recent months.

During these other incidents, police said the accused had once broken the victim’s phone and ripped a television out of the wall.

The accused was charged with two counts of assault, one count of assault by choking, forcible confinement, assault with a weapon, two counts of mischief under $5,000 and failing to comply with a release order.

They were held for a bail hearing on Thursday.