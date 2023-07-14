Pedal power: Library book bike gears up to serve Peterborough

If you can’t get to the Peterborough Public Library, don’t worry, now the books will come to you. The library purchased a custom book bike last year and now the program is gearing up again in the city.

“The book bike is a pedal-powered bookmobile,” said Mark Stewart, library services manager.

“It has a solar charger and can also be charged on the grid, so it does have power assist and it is a big box full of books on wheels that you can take to parks and community events and it has all of the tech to check books in and out.”

Stewart said the initiative is to make reading more accessible in a sustainable way. Funded through a grant, the bike now has regularly scheduled stops at local parks and special events.

“It has been nice to be able to get out and see people who don’t normally come to the library and give them a nice surprise,” said Stewart, adding residents also love the bike’s paint job, done by Peterborough artist Jason Wilkins.

“Our mission is to inspire a love of reading,” he said.

“Maybe you hadn’t intended to read a book that day in the park, but since we brought it to you, maybe you’ll have a nice day in the shade, in the grass, reading a good book and that is all we are really looking for.”

A full list of bike book stops can be found online at the Peterborough Public Library website.