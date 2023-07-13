Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Trending

Grand theft otter: ‘Aggressive’ critter swiping surfboards, harassing swimmers

By Sarah Do Couto Global News
Posted July 13, 2023 3:56 pm
Click to play video: 'Grand Theft Otter: Surfers bullied off their boards by cheeky sea otter'
Grand Theft Otter: Surfers bullied off their boards by cheeky sea otter
A mischievous sea otter was spotted stealing surfboards and riding the waves at a beach in Santa Cruz, Calif.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Though the sight of an otter sunbathing on a surfboard is undoubtedly adorable, one “aggressive” surfboard-snatching sea otter in California is harassing swimmers and causing a nuisance.

A five-year-old female sea otter in the waters off Santa Cruz achieved viral fame this month after a local photographer captured photos and video of the mammal gnawing at numerous surfboards to frighten riders and attempt to steal their boards.

Photographer Mark Woodward, known online as Native Santa Cruz, has been sharing evidence of the otter’s sticky fingers (and powerful bite) online for several weeks now.

On Monday, Woodward said he had watched the sea otter, known simply as 841, inspect several surfboards before setting her sights on a few unlucky wave riders.

“This has become a dangerous situation for both surfers and the sea otter!” Woodward wrote alongside several photos of a surfboard with chunks bitten out of its side.

Story continues below advertisement

Wildlife authorities in the region are not sure why the sea otter is targeting surfers and their boards, but the behaviour has sounded alarm bells.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife announced on Monday that 841 posed a “public safety risk” in the region. In collaboration with the Monterey Bay Aquarium, wildlife officials said they would capture and relocate 841 away from her home waters.

Authorities have yet to capture the sneaky sea otter.

Sea otters are normally frightened of people and are not known to interact with humans. Still, officials believe 841 may be targeting surfers because of hormonal surges or as a result of being fed by humans in the area.

Story continues below advertisement

In one video clip, Woodward recorded an unidentified surfer as they tried to flip 841 off their board while the sea otter relentlessly chewed at it.

The New York Times reported 841 has been climbing atop surfboards and paddleboards on rare occasions since at least 2021.

However, 841’s antics are on the rise. This weekend alone, 841 allegedly attempted to steal three separate surfboards, the outlet reported.

The five-year-old otter was born in captivity after her mother was brought to the Marine Wildlife Veterinary Care and Research Center in Santa Cruz because she was climbing into kayaks in search of food handouts from humans. She was weaned and kept away from humans to maintain her natural fear and eventually released back into the wild.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

If 841 were to bite a person, which she hasn’t done yet, the state of California would be required to euthanize the mammal.

Surfers have been asked to avoid interacting with 841 at all costs, both for the otter’s sake and their own. A sea otter’s jaw is incredibly strong in order to bite into shellfish like crabs and mollusks.

Sea otters are an endangered species. The Canadian population of sea otters — not known to steal surfboards — is listed by the Committee on the Status of Endangered Wildlife in Canada (COSEWIC) as Special Concern, meaning they are at risk because of a combination of biological characteristics and identified threats.

Advertisement
More on World
CaliforniaOtterSanta CruzSea otterOtter 841Otter bites surfboardOtter stealing surfboardOtter steals surfboardOtter thiefSanta Cruz ottersea otter videoSurfboard otterthief otter
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices