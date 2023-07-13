‘Salute to a safe Saskatoon’: Snowbirds team to fly over city July 27

See more sharing options

The Snowbirds will fly over Saskatoon July 27 as a tribute to the organizations that work to keep the city safe.

Saskatoon Crime Stoppers said the Snowbirds will be flying by between 11:55 a.m. and 12:25 p.m. on the last Thursday of the month.

A communication pose will be located at River Landing Amphitheatre.

“This area will be open to public attendance, however, since the Snowbirds will be conducting flyovers throughout the city, it is suggested that residents simply step outside their homes, sit in the nearest park or watch for the team out their office windows,” read the Crime Stoppers release.

The formation passes will attempt to target the four hospitals in the city and all fire halls.

The Canadian Forces SkyHawks parachute team will also be performing a demonstration jump into Herzberg Park between 11:09 a.m. and 11:55 a.m. as a salute to Sherbrooke veterans.

Crime Stoppers said the flyover and jump times are subject to change without public notice.

Residents can also check out a charity barbeque between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.