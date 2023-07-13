Menu

Canada

‘Salute to a safe Saskatoon’: Snowbirds team to fly over city July 27

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted July 13, 2023 12:47 pm
The Snowbirds flying over Saskatchewan in 2020 as part of their mission to thank all frontline workers during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Snowbirds will fly over Saskatoon July 27 as a tribute to the organizations that work to keep the city safe.

Saskatoon Crime Stoppers said the Snowbirds will be flying by between 11:55 a.m. and 12:25 p.m. on the last Thursday of the month.

A communication pose will be located at River Landing Amphitheatre.

“This area will be open to public attendance, however, since the Snowbirds will be conducting flyovers throughout the city, it is suggested that residents simply step outside their homes, sit in the nearest park or watch for the team out their office windows,” read the Crime Stoppers release.

The formation passes will attempt to target the four hospitals in the city and all fire halls.

The Canadian Forces SkyHawks parachute team will also be performing a demonstration jump into Herzberg Park between 11:09 a.m. and 11:55 a.m. as a salute to Sherbrooke veterans.

Story continues below advertisement

Crime Stoppers said the flyover and jump times are subject to change without public notice.

Residents can also check out a charity barbeque between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Click to play video: 'Snowbirds cancel show in Penticton following crash in northern B.C.'
Snowbirds cancel show in Penticton following crash in northern B.C.
Saskatchewan NewsSaskatoon NewsCharitySaskatoonCrime StoppersSnowbirdsSaskatchewan Aviation MuseumFlyoverfly-past
