Health

Wildfire smoke prompts air quality statement for Rocky View Co. and Calgary

By Destiny Meilleur Global News
Posted July 13, 2023 9:58 am
Click to play video: '‘Unsafe to be outdoors’: Wildfire smoke sparks air quality alerts for millions in Canada, U.S.'
‘Unsafe to be outdoors’: Wildfire smoke sparks air quality alerts for millions in Canada, U.S.
Millions of people in Canada and the U.S. are again breathing hazardous air due to the smoke from wildfires burning in Ontario and Quebec. Jackson Proskow looks at how people in some cities are coping with the haze and the concerns about both physical and mental health. Global News meteorologist Anthony Farnell explains how long the smog could last – Jun 28, 2023
Environment Canada issues a poor air quality statement on Thursday around 4:30 a.m. for Rocky View County near Cochrane and the city of Calgary due to wildfire smoke.

It said that wildfire smoke can cause air quality and visibility can change over short distances and from hour to hour.

Environment Canada suggests you avoid spending time outdoors as much as possible to reduce exposure to the smoke.

Wildfire smoke can affect everyone’s health even in small amounts, Environment Canada said.

If someone must be outdoors, Environment Canada suggests a well-fitted respirator-type mask, like an N95, that doesn’t allow air through small gaps between the face and nose. This can reduce exposure to any fine particles in the smoke.

However, it said that respirators do not protect from gasses in wildfire smoke.

If a person starts to experience shortness of breath, wheezing, severe coughing, dizziness or chest pains it said the person should contact a doctor and stop all outdoor activities.

Environment Canada also suggests keeping windows closed and using an air purifier with a High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filter in rooms a person spends a lot of time in. It said to avoid air purifiers that create ozone and remember to check the filters in the air purifiers and replace them if necessary.

If someone needs a break from the wildfire smoke they can go to a public place like a library, mall or community centre.

Environment Canada asks that people keep watch for updates on ecalertme.weather.gc.ca.

