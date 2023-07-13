Menu

Canada

Manitoba RCMP seek missing Thompson teen

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 13, 2023 9:27 am
The RCMP logo . View image in full screen
The RCMP logo . THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
RCMP say they’re concerned for the well-being of a teenager missing from Thompson, Man.

Kash Linklater, 15, was last spotted walking south on Highway 6 near Paint Lake on Wednesday, and police think he was trying to hitchhike.

Kash Linklater View image in full screen
Kash Linklater. Manitoba RCMP

He’s described as five feet seven inches and 150 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes, and was last seen carrying a backpack with a sleeping bag and wearing a beige shirt under a Hawaiian shirt and a tan hat.

Anyone with information is asked to call Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6909 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

