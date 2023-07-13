Manitoba RCMP seek missing Thompson teen

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP say they’re concerned for the well-being of a teenager missing from Thompson, Man.

Kash Linklater, 15, was last spotted walking south on Highway 6 near Paint Lake on Wednesday, and police think he was trying to hitchhike.

View image in full screen Kash Linklater. Manitoba RCMP

He’s described as five feet seven inches and 150 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes, and was last seen carrying a backpack with a sleeping bag and wearing a beige shirt under a Hawaiian shirt and a tan hat.

Anyone with information is asked to call Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6909 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.