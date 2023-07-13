Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Heavy rain expected to hit parts of Central Ontario on Thursday

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted July 13, 2023 9:20 am
A person carries an umbrella during a rainy day. View image in full screen
A person carries an umbrella during a rainy day. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A special weather statement is in effect for parts of central Ontario on Thursday morning with heavy rain in the forecast.

Environment Canada is predicting between 30 to 40 millimetres of rain will fall in some areas with higher amounts possible.

The special weather statement is in effect for communities north of Orillia up to Deep River, and as far west as Port Carling and as far east as Renfrew.

The rain is expected to last from the morning into Thursday afternoon.

“Rain at times heavy will continue to spread across southern Ontario this morning and continue into the afternoon. Embedded thunderstorms are likely as well with very high rainfall rates possible,” the weather agency said in a statement.

Trending Now

The weather agency warns that flooding may happen in some areas.

Story continues below advertisement

People concerned about the potential for flooding and check in with their local Conservation Authority on the Ministry of Natural Resources website.

More on Canada
OntarioEnvironment CanadaWeatherRainRainfallHeavy RainCentral OntarioWeather in OntarioSpeical weather statement
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices