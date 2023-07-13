Heavy rain expected to hit parts of Central Ontario on Thursday

Send this page to someone via email

A special weather statement is in effect for parts of central Ontario on Thursday morning with heavy rain in the forecast.

Environment Canada is predicting between 30 to 40 millimetres of rain will fall in some areas with higher amounts possible.

The special weather statement is in effect for communities north of Orillia up to Deep River, and as far west as Port Carling and as far east as Renfrew.

The rain is expected to last from the morning into Thursday afternoon.

“Rain at times heavy will continue to spread across southern Ontario this morning and continue into the afternoon. Embedded thunderstorms are likely as well with very high rainfall rates possible,” the weather agency said in a statement.

The weather agency warns that flooding may happen in some areas.

People concerned about the potential for flooding and check in with their local Conservation Authority on the Ministry of Natural Resources website.