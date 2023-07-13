Wellington’s Ride Well service adding another vehicle to fleet

The County of Wellington’s Ride Well Rural Transit Service provides on-demand, door-to-door transportation across Guelph and Wellington County. The County announced that as of this Monday, July 17, it will be adding an additional vehicle to the fleet to cover peak periods during the morning and afternoon.

“There was an influx of people trying to book rides in the morning and afternoon that we were not able to service just due to a lack of supply,” said James Vaclavek, the County’s economic development officer. “We wanted to make sure that we were providing a quality level of service, and servicing our community that has demand for it.”

The service uses ridesharing technology to increase its efficiency. Unlike other ridesharing services like Uber, Ride Well has its own full-time drivers. Vaclavek said this service is especially ideal for those living in rural areas who don’t own a car or is able to drive.

“It’s been great for people who need to go to the grocery store, get to medical appointments, and go to work” Vaclavek said. “It’s been really positive, and we’re really proud to provide this to the community.”

The Ride Well service averages about 30 to 40 rides a day, 600 to 800 rides a month, and operates Monday through Friday. Jeff Duncan, Economic Development Committee Chair said those numbers are expected to go up.

“The County recognizes that now is the time increase our service hours to accommodate this growth.”

For information on the Ride Well Rural Transit Service can be found by going to the County of Wellington’s website.