Adra Tunnel on KVR Trail still closed to pedestrians, cyclists

Send this page to someone via email

A century-old tunnel in the South Okanagan that’s undergoing reopening efforts is still closed to the public.

Located along the Kettle Valley Rail Trail, the Adra Tunnel near Naramata has been closed since the early 1990s due to unstable conditions. Fires set in 2010 and 2012 then destroyed the tunnel’s remaining timber supports.

However, efforts are underway to reopen the 487-metre-long tunnel, as officials believe it could be a prime heritage site and a possible tourist draw.

2:09 TOTA KVR Master Plan

The tunnel is still closed to the public while work continues, said the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen, and they want to be sure everyone knows that it is off-limits.

Story continues below advertisement

“Despite signage and fencing, several cyclists have ignored safety warnings and attempted to enter the site,” said the RDOS. “This is a serious risk to everyone involved. Please respect all signage and the workers on site and avoid the area until further notice.”

More information about the Adra Tunnel is available here.