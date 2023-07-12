‘Very frustrating’: Locals awaiting new bridge near Lunenburg, N.S. after 1.5 years and counting

Send this page to someone via email

A bridge closure near Lunenburg, N.S., is frustrating locals and is a contributing factor in a local restaurant’s decision to close up shop.

The Indian Path Bridge connects Lunenburg to Riverport, but hasn’t been accessible since December 2021. The aging bridge was reduced to one lane and had weight restrictions imposed before officially closing to all traffic.

Crews are nearing completion on a new bridge, but locals are frustrated with how long it has taken.

The detour can be upwards of 14 minutes or 14 kilometres.

“It’s very frustrating, it’s troublesome, it’s costly, our gas costs a lot more now,” says Laura Roblee, a Bayport resident. “It’s worrisome in terms of getting emergency vehicles into the area.”

Only a few minutes away from the bridge, the well-known Bayport Pub has announced it’s closing.

The co-owner of the local eatery is blaming three factors for forcing the difficult decision, one of which is the bridge closure.

“We’re now sitting at the dead end of a detour,” says Jeff Pelkey.

The other two reasons are perhaps more relatable to other small businesses: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and more recently, inflation.

“It’s just a trifecta for us,” Pelkey says. “It’s made it impossible to continue.”

The pub’s last day is Sunday and the building is up for sale. The owners will fully devote their attention to other businesses on the South Shore.

But for people living near the bridge, there’s a sense of understanding despite the frustration.

“I’ve learned to accept it because what else can you do?” asks Roblee.

“I think we’re going to have a very good bridge, and I think the men who are working on it are working very hard, but there have been so, so many hold-ups.”

A contractor on site tells Global News the bridge replacement is significant and does take time, but says additional delays include raising both power lines and telecommunication lines for the work to be done.

He also says post-tropical storm Fiona pulled resources away from the bridge to focus on other areas in the province.

Kim Masland, Nova Scotia’s Public Works Minister, says raising the utility lines is the only reason she’s aware of for the delay.

“We’re a year behind (schedule),” she says.

“I certainly did everything I could to make sure that they got in there as quickly as they could, but I do not control Nova Scotia Power or the internet companies.”

The cost of the new bridge is pegged at about $6.5 million.

Concrete will be poured on the deck Thursday and barrier wall and road work approaching the bridge will follow.

“We are back on track and I’m very happy to see that we’ll be opening this bridge sometime in late August or early September,” Masland says.

Locals are also eagerly awaiting the reopening of the bridge.

“It’s going to be great for the residents on the Bayport side of the bridge,” says Pam Mossman, who started a Facebook group to help keep people updated on the project.

