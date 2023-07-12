Menu

Video link
Headline link
Canada

Environment Canada calls for heavy rainfall overnight for southwestern Ontario

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted July 12, 2023 3:57 pm
The Grand River in Cambridge, Ont. View image in full screen
The Grand River in Cambridge, Ont. Ahmad Fareed Khan / Global News
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement that calls for heavy rainfall overnight for the southwestern portion of Ontario.

The weather statement runs from Windsor to Mount Forest and includes London, Chatham, Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge and Brantford but does not include Guelph.

Rainfall is expected on Wednesday evening and to last right through into Thursday morning with accumulations of between 30 millimetres and 50 millimetres.

“Embedded thunderstorms are likely as well with very high rainfall rates possible. At this point, there is uncertainty regarding which areas will get the heaviest rain,” the statement said at around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon.

The statement notes that there may be rainfall warnings released as things progress.

Environment Canada says local conservation authorities or the Ministry of Natural Resources are the best places for information about flood concerns.

