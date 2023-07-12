Murder charges laid after 18-year-old found dead near King, Ont. college campus

Two people have been charged with first-degree murder after an 18-year-old was found dead near a college campus in the township of King, Ont., in April.
Early on a Sunday morning in mid-April, a dog walker called officers with York Regional Police. They had been on a trail near a Seneca Polytechnic College campus off Dufferin Street when they came across a body.
According to police, homicide detectives were called in and a post-mortem was ordered.
The victim was identified as 18-year-old Zackhry Ramnath from Montreal.
Police said an investigation followed and, in July, two suspects were arrested and charged.
A 15-year-old girl and a 19-year-old man were charged with first-degree murder, officers said.
