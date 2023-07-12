Menu

Crime

2nd-degree murder charges laid in Toronto homicide

By Harrison Cook Global News
Posted July 12, 2023 3:57 pm
Fudail Moulvi, 19, was found dead on July 1. View image in full screen
Fudail Moulvi, 19, was found dead on July 1. Handout / TPS
Two Toronto men have been charged with second-degree murder following the discovery of a body in Don Mills earlier this month.

Toronto police were called to the area of Lawrence Avenue East and Don Mills Road on July 1 where they located the body of 19-year-old Fudail Moulvi.

Police said that he was found with a gunshot wound, but it’s believed he was shot in a separate location.

Moulvi had been reported missing and was last seen on June 28 in the Wynford Drive and the Eglinton Avenue East area.

On Tuesday, 19-year-old Komail Kabal Mohammad was arrested and charged with second-degree murder. Then on Wednesday, 20-year-old Mustafa Khalid turned himself in and is facing the same charges, police said.

There is no word on what the relationship was, if any, between the suspects and victim.

CrimeToronto PoliceTorontoHomicideTPSToronto shootingToronto HomicideToronto Murderdon mills and lawrenceFudail Moulvi
