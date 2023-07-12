2nd-degree murder charges laid in Toronto homicide

Send this page to someone via email

Two Toronto men have been charged with second-degree murder following the discovery of a body in Don Mills earlier this month.

Toronto police were called to the area of Lawrence Avenue East and Don Mills Road on July 1 where they located the body of 19-year-old Fudail Moulvi.

Police said that he was found with a gunshot wound, but it’s believed he was shot in a separate location.

Moulvi had been reported missing and was last seen on June 28 in the Wynford Drive and the Eglinton Avenue East area.

On Tuesday, 19-year-old Komail Kabal Mohammad was arrested and charged with second-degree murder. Then on Wednesday, 20-year-old Mustafa Khalid turned himself in and is facing the same charges, police said.

There is no word on what the relationship was, if any, between the suspects and victim.

