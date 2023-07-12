2nd man charged in rural Manitoba bank robbery investigation

Send this page to someone via email

A second man has been charged in connection with one incident in a string of rural Manitoba bank robberies that began last year.

In January, a 30-year-old man from Modern was charged after incidents in Steinbach, Lowe Farm, Glenboro and Miami, Man.

A 27-year-old man from the Lac du Bonnet municipality was arrested and charged Wednesday with one count of robbery in the Lowe Farm incident, which took place Nov. 14, 2022.

He was released from custody but will face the charge in an Emerson courtroom this September.