Crime

2nd man charged in rural Manitoba bank robbery investigation

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 12, 2023 3:00 pm
Okotoks RCMP investigate fatal motor vehicle collision that left one man dead. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck View image in full screen
RCMP have arrested a second suspect in a Manitoba robbery. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
A second man has been charged in connection with one incident in a string of rural Manitoba bank robberies that began last year.

In January, a 30-year-old man from Modern was charged after incidents in Steinbach, Lowe Farm, Glenboro and Miami, Man.

A 27-year-old man from the Lac du Bonnet municipality was arrested and charged Wednesday with one count of robbery in the Lowe Farm incident, which took place Nov. 14, 2022.

He was released from custody but will face the charge in an Emerson courtroom this September.

