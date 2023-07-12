Menu

Crime

Baby raccoon an unsuspecting passenger in drunk driving incident: Huntsville OPP

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted July 12, 2023 1:55 pm
Huntsville officers arrested a man for impaired operation of a vehicle. He had a baby raccoon with him. View image in full screen
Huntsville officers arrested a man for impaired operation of a vehicle. He had a baby raccoon with him. Via OPP_CR Twitter
A baby raccoon taken on a bit of a joy ride by an alleged drunk driver in the Huntsville, Ont., area is safe and sound at the Aspen Valley Wildlife Sanctuary.

Late Wednesday morning, Huntsville OPP say they arrested a man for driving while impaired.

Police say the man had a baby raccoon with him, though how the furry friend and the driver met is still unknown.

The furry bandit was taken to the Aspen Valley Wildlife Sanitary, where staff say he was a little dehydrated but otherwise doing well.

Jan Kingshott, director of animal welfare at the sanctuary, says they typically get a few calls each year from police about injured animals but admits this is the first time an animal has been caught in a suspect’s car.

With the driver arrested, the little guy won’t be lonely for long.

Kingshott says the raccoon will be placed in their animal rehab program with other raccoons around the same age, where he will stay until he is ready to be released back into the wild in early fall.

