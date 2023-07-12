Menu

Comments

Crime

Winnipeg police investigate suspicious death

By Nicole Buffie Global News
Posted July 12, 2023 10:38 am
A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge is seen on Sept. 2, 2021 at the Public Information Office in Winnipeg. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge is seen on Sept. 2, 2021 at the Public Information Office in Winnipeg. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski
Winnipeg police say they are investigating what they call a suspicious death.

Officers were called to the back lane in the 500 block of Young Street on June 21 around 7 a.m. with a report a body had been found.

Police say officers found a woman who was dead. They have identified her but aren’t releasing her name to respect the privacy of the family.

The investigation continues. Anyone with information or surveillance footage is asked to call the homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.

Winnipeg police investigate Langside Street homicide
