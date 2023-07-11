Drowning claims life of 33-year-old in South Indian Lake, Man.

Send this page to someone via email

A community effort couldn’t save a man from drowning in South Indian Lake, Man., yesterday evening.

South Indian Lake RCMP say a 33-year-old man was swimming in the community on July 10 when he began to struggle and go below the water.

A 30-year-old man saw the struggle and put on a life-jacket to swim to the man. He was able to get to him and hold him above water until other members of the community took a boat out to the location.

The boat took the two men back to shore. The man without a life-jacket was unresponsive, RCMP say.

The man was taken to the nursing station, where he was pronounced dead.

“The community really came together to do what they could to help a struggling swimmer,” said Sgt. Michael Hodgson, South Indian Lake RCMP detachment commander. “Our deepest sympathies go out to the family and the community on the loss of this young man.”

An autopsy will take place.