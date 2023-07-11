Old ski chalet upgraded to visitor centre at Buffalo Pound Park

Send this page to someone via email

A new visitor centre opened at Buffalo Pound Provincial Park on Tuesday after going through a period of upgrades.

It was announced in 2021 that the old ski chalet at the park was going to be converted into a new visitor centre and open during the summer of 2022 but it was delayed.

View image in full screen

“It links us to the past,” said park manager Dave Bjarnason. “So many people did grow up in the area learning to ski and spending time with their families. We are just offering a different sling of that.”

The old ski chalet had been sitting idle for nearly 20 years.

“The timing is just about perfect because we have seen the growth of the area with the use of the mountain bikers and hikers and outdoor enthusiasts,” Bjarnason said. “To have a place for them to congregate and meet and embark on these adventures was really important.”

View image in full screen

The new centre overlooking Buffalo Pound Lake will also serve as a hub for interpretive programs.

“We displaced that a long time ago and finally it landed on something that we feel is indicative of representing what is important at Buffalo Pound,” Bjarnason said.

Saskatchewan Minister of Parks Laura Ross said that “people use the park a little different than they did before.”

“This is a really great meeting place and a lot of time people can make that connection and before you know it people make new friends,” Ross said.

“It’s an information centre for people coming into our parks. They can find out the real flora and fauna of what Saskatchewan has to offer. It’s pretty swell. It’s a good place to be.”

View image in full screen

The building has a large new deck with accessible ramps and a travelling bakery inside from Thursday to Monday this week.