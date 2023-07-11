Menu

Canada

Ontario puts $2.6M toward newcomer job training projects

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 11, 2023 11:50 am
Ontario Labour Minister Monte McNaughton takes to the podium during a news conference in Toronto on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. Ontario is funding four training projects to help more than 300 newcomers, including displaced Afghans and Ukranians, find jobs. View image in full screen
Ontario Labour Minister Monte McNaughton takes to the podium during a news conference in Toronto on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. Ontario is funding four training projects to help more than 300 newcomers, including displaced Afghans and Ukranians, find jobs. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
Ontario is funding four training projects to help more than 300 newcomers, including displaced Afghans and Ukrainians, find jobs.

Labour Minister Monte McNaughton says the $2.6 million will help people who sacrificed so much to get to Canada support themselves and their families, while also boosting Ontario’s economy.

More than half of the funding is going to Newcomer Women’s Services Toronto to give 230 women career coaching and a paid internship.

UTIMUS, which offers employment training to newcomers, is being funded for a project to prepare 60 unemployed or underemployed Afghan and Ukrainian newcomers to work in manufacturing.

Matthew House Ottawa is set to hire and train 15 newcomers with the funding to help them find longer-term job opportunities.

Toronto Artscape Inc. is planning to help 30 Ukrainian artists looking to work in the arts industry.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

