Alt-rock fans can relive the ’90s at upcoming I Mother Earth/Tea Party Winnipeg show

A pair of Canadian alt-rock radio staples will have Winnipeg fans re-living the 1990s when their co-headlining tour hits the Burton Cummings Theatre later this year.

The Tea Party and I Mother Earth will be making a stop at the Burt on Nov. 7, the venue announced Tuesday.

Both artists experienced peak success in the mid-to-late ’90s, with platinum-selling records, hit singles, and award nominations.

I Mother Earth, best-known for singles like One More Astronaut and Used to Be Alright, reunited with original vocalist Edwin — a successful solo artist in his own right — in 2016, and have remained active ever since. The Tea Party (Save Me, Sister Awake, The Bazaar) have been making music consistently for over three decades, with their most recent studio album released in 2021.

Tickets for the November gig go on sale Thursday morning.