Manitoba government puts cash toward LGBTQ2S housing, community centre

The Manitoba government is putting nearly $3 million toward the further development of a Place of Pride, including affordable housing for LGBTQ2S seniors.

The $20-million campus, the first of its kind in Canada, will have 21 affordable units, a community centre and cultural space, an outdoor component and access to supports for individuals and families.

Families Minister Rochelle Squires said $2.7 million will help to build the affordable units.

“The dedication of these units to 2SLGBTQIA+ seniors not only provides affordable housing to the steadily-growing population, but will also support their physical and mental health with this safe, inclusive, supportive and community-focused living space,” Rochelle Squires said at the Monday announcement.

Seven of the 21 units will be reserved for LGBTQ2S seniors who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless, the minister said. The units will be built in the city’s West Broadway neighbourhood.

The project is a collaboration between Winnipeg’s Rainbow Resource Centre and the Westminster Housing Society, while the government funding is coming from the province’s homelessness strategy.

“For 50 years we have met, celebrated, mourned, and delivered vital services in rented spaces in quiet corners of the city. This campus will give us a prominent, purpose-built space for work that lies ahead in our next 50 years,” said Noreen Mian, executive director of Rainbow Resource Centre, in a press release.

The first phase of construction is already underway and the project is expected to be completed by February 2024.