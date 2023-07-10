New fare capping program and increase in cash fares for Guelph Transit riders

Send this page to someone via email

Changes are coming to Guelph Transit that will see occasional users pay more, and more frequent riders pay less.

Cash fares will go up from $3 to $3.25. Day passes will also rise from $8 to $8.40. Adult and concession (youth/students/seniors) single-ride tickets will remain at $2.80 and $2.25, respectively.

According to a news release, the fare increase will offset the increase in service costs when service improvements or expansions are made. Guelph Transit says it will help pay for rider-focused projects including new shelters and digital bus stop displays that share important information.

This will be the first fare increase on Guelph Transit since 2016.

Guelph Transit will also be rolling out what it is calling a pay-as-you-go fare capping program. It sees riders pay the single-ride fare for the first 32 rides of each month. From the 33rd ride on, users ride for free until the end of that month.

Story continues below advertisement

This will replace the monthly pass and will apply to both adult and concession fares who use the OnYourWay fare card. Adults will pay a maximum of $89.60 per month, while those using the discount fare will be capped at $72 a month.

Guelph Transit will also be extending transfer time from 60 minutes to 90 minutes. This will give riders extra time to change buses free of charge.

This is part of the transit fare strategy that was approved by Guelph city council in April. All the changes will take effect on Sept. 1.