Canada

Kitchener business gets $3M from feds to retool for electric vehicle industry

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted July 10, 2023 2:09 pm
Filomena Tassi was In Kitchener on Monday to make the announcement . View image in full screen
Filomena Tassi was In Kitchener on Monday to make the announcement . THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
A third-generation-run family business in Kitchener got a boost from the federal government on Monday as it was given $3 million with an eye toward manufacturing for the electric vehicle industry.

Kuntz Electroplating, which opened for business in 1948, received the money which the feds say will allow the business to modify its production lines and add new equipment with a growing demand for EVs.

“Supporting family businesses like Kuntz Electroplating Inc. will help create good local jobs and develop new manufacturing capabilities to support Canada’s growing EV and manufacturing sector,” said Filomena Tassi, minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario.

A release from the federal government says the funding will create 45 new jobs at the company, which specializes in electroplated and powder-coated exterior components for vehicles.

Trending Now

The release notes that Kuntz Electroplating will now be able to fulfill larger volume orders as it moves towards more environmentally sustainable solutions.

Story continues below advertisement

The release adds that while Tassi was in town for the announcement, she met with area mayors to discuss regional opportunities for growth.

