Danielle Smith criticizes ‘federal interference’ ahead of premiers’ meeting

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she believes every Canadian premier is frustrated with what she calls “federal interference” into provincial affairs.

Smith is on her way to Winnipeg for a three-day meeting of provincial and territorial premiers.

She is also fresh off a meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who was in Alberta on Friday for the Calgary Stampede.

4:34 Alberta Premier Smith, Prime Minister Trudeau meet in Calgary

Smith says the Trudeau government refuses to bend on its overall greenhouse emissions reduction targets and milestones, as well as its commitment to achieving a net-zero electricity grid by 2035.

Story continues below advertisement

Alberta has said Ottawa’s targets and time frames are unachievable, and has laid out its own plan for getting the energy-producing province to net-zero by 2050.

Smith says she is pleased that Saskatchewan has joined Alberta in pushing back against the federal targets, and says she thinks other provinces will begin to resist so-called “interference” by Ottawa.