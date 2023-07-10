Menu

Politics

Danielle Smith criticizes ‘federal interference’ ahead of premiers’ meeting

By The Staff 630CHED
Posted July 10, 2023 12:49 pm
Click to play video: 'Alberta, Ottawa officials meet to discuss Sustainable Jobs Act'
Alberta, Ottawa officials meet to discuss Sustainable Jobs Act
Premier Danielle Smith met with federal Resource Minister Jonathan Wilkinson and Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc to discuss the Sustainable Jobs Act legislation she said could be harmful to Alberta's energy industry. Both parties say the conversations went well. Provincial affairs reporter Saif Kaisar has the story. – Jun 19, 2023
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she believes every Canadian premier is frustrated with what she calls “federal interference” into provincial affairs.

Smith is on her way to Winnipeg for a three-day meeting of provincial and territorial premiers.

She is also fresh off a meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who was in Alberta on Friday for the Calgary Stampede.

Click to play video: 'Alberta Premier Smith, Prime Minister Trudeau meet in Calgary'
Alberta Premier Smith, Prime Minister Trudeau meet in Calgary

Smith says the Trudeau government refuses to bend on its overall greenhouse emissions reduction targets and milestones, as well as its commitment to achieving a net-zero electricity grid by 2035.

Alberta has said Ottawa’s targets and time frames are unachievable, and has laid out its own plan for getting the energy-producing province to net-zero by 2050.

Smith says she is pleased that Saskatchewan has joined Alberta in pushing back against the federal targets, and says she thinks other provinces will begin to resist so-called “interference” by Ottawa.

