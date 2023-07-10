Menu

Canada

S&P/TSX composite down as telecom and utility stocks pull back, U.S. stocks mixed

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 10, 2023 11:44 am
The S&P TSX composite index screen at the TMX Market Centre in downtown Toronto is photographed on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin.
The S&P TSX composite index screen at the TMX Market Centre in downtown Toronto is photographed on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin. GAC
TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index was lower in late-morning trading, weighed down by losses in the telecom and utility stocks, while U.S. stock markets were mixed to start the trading week.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 24.93 points at 19,806.11.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 102.31 points at 33,837.19. The S&P 500 index was down 1.52 points at 4,397.43, while the Nasdaq composite was down 19.29 points at 13,641.43.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.28 cents US compared with 75.23 cents US on Friday.

The August crude oil contract was up seven cents at US$73.93 per barrel and the August natural gas contract was up 10 cents at US$2.68 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was down US$3.60 at US$1,928.90 an ounce and the September copper contract was up less than a penny at US$3.78 a pound.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

