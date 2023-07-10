Saskatoon morning news rewind: Monday, July 10

Send this page to someone via email

Canadian Blood Services on the need for blood donors and Country Thunder Saskatchewan is set to kick off.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Monday, July 10, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

The need for blood donors remains high during the summer

It’s a simple gesture, but it could save a life — people are being asked to take a few minutes in the coming days to give blood.

Canadian Blood Services said there is an urgent need for donors as the summer months tend to be slower for donations.

Lisa Beechinor, territory manager for blood relations and collections, explains the difference a donation can make and how people can book an appointment.

Keith Urban, Tim McGraw headlining Country Thunder Saskatchewan

Country Thunder Saskatchewan is back this summer and this week, fans from across the country are making their way to Craven to take it all in.

The show kicks off on Friday and this year’s lineup includes Keith Urban, Brett Kissel, and Tim McGraw.

Megan Benoit, digital manager of the festival, looks at what festivalgoers can expect this year both on and off the stage.

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Monday, July 10

Sunny and seasonable — Chantal Wagner has your Monday, July 10, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.