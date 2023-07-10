Menu

Saskatoon morning news rewind: Monday, July 10

By David Giles Global News
Posted July 10, 2023 10:34 am
Saskatoon’s top headlines: Monday, July 10
WATCH: Chris Carr with Saskatoon’s top headlines for Monday, July 10.
Canadian Blood Services on the need for blood donors and Country Thunder Saskatchewan is set to kick off.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Monday, July 10, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

The need for blood donors remains high during the summer

It’s a simple gesture, but it could save a life — people are being asked to take a few minutes in the coming days to give blood.

Canadian Blood Services said there is an urgent need for donors as the summer months tend to be slower for donations.

Lisa Beechinor, territory manager for blood relations and collections, explains the difference a donation can make and how people can book an appointment.

The need for blood donors remains high during the summer

Keith Urban, Tim McGraw headlining Country Thunder Saskatchewan

Country Thunder Saskatchewan is back this summer and this week, fans from across the country are making their way to Craven to take it all in.

The show kicks off on Friday and this year’s lineup includes Keith Urban, Brett Kissel, and Tim McGraw.

Megan Benoit, digital manager of the festival, looks at what festivalgoers can expect this year both on and off the stage.

Keith Urban, Tim McGraw headlining Country Thunder Saskatchewan

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Monday, July 10

Sunny and seasonable — Chantal Wagner has your Monday, July 10, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Monday, July 10
Country MusicCanadian Blood ServicesGlobal News Morning SaskatoonBlood Donationsblood donorsCountry ThunderCountry Thunder Saskatchewan
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

