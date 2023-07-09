Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Consumer

Fortis BC working to restore power for some Rutland residents after ‘extreme wind’

By Jayden Wasney Global News
Posted July 9, 2023 6:17 pm
A tree takes out a powerline on Molnar Road in Rutland on Sunday afternoon. View image in full screen
A tree takes out a powerline on Molnar Road in Rutland on Sunday afternoon. Global News, Jayden Wasney
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Fortis BC is reporting that 334 customers in the Kelowna, B.C., neighbourhood of Rutland are without power after ‘extreme wind’ uprooted several trees in the area.

One tree on Molnar Road and Holbrook Road East came crashing down, taking a power line with it, blocking the road in both directions to traffic and pedestrians.

The second tree came down near the corner of Rutland and Springfield roads.

Emergency crews are at both locations, directing traffic and working to remove the trees safely.

At this time, it is not known when the power will be restored.

Click to play video: 'Fast and furious! Summer storm causes flash flooding in Calgary'
Fast and furious! Summer storm causes flash flooding in Calgary
KelownaOkanaganWindPowerRutlandOutageFortis BC
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content