Fortis BC working to restore power for some Rutland residents after ‘extreme wind’

Fortis BC is reporting that 334 customers in the Kelowna, B.C., neighbourhood of Rutland are without power after ‘extreme wind’ uprooted several trees in the area.

One tree on Molnar Road and Holbrook Road East came crashing down, taking a power line with it, blocking the road in both directions to traffic and pedestrians.

The second tree came down near the corner of Rutland and Springfield roads.

Emergency crews are at both locations, directing traffic and working to remove the trees safely.

At this time, it is not known when the power will be restored.