Health

‘Morally distressed’: B.C. nurses hold rally outside Victoria General Hospital

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted July 9, 2023 5:43 pm
Click to play video: 'Hundreds of B.C. nurses march in Vancouver amid staffing crisis'
Hundreds of B.C. nurses march in Vancouver amid staffing crisis
Hundreds of B.C. nurses are marching in Vancouver Wednesday afternoon with a message to the provincial government that safe staffing levels saves lives. Erin Ubels reports. – May 31, 2023
Dozens of nurses and health advocates are holding a rally at Victoria General Hospital on Sunday.

They are concerned that the hospital’s working conditions are “untenable.”

“Nurses at Victoria General Hospital say they are morally distressed with what they are seeing unfold on almost every shift,” said BC Nurses’ Union vice-president Adriane Gear.

“We are rallying (Sunday) to let the public know that more needs to be done to keep them and their loved ones safe.

Click to play video: 'B.C. expands doctor-patient matching site'
B.C. expands doctor-patient matching site

“Recruitment and retention strategies are critical to addressing the staffing shortage across the province. We need the government and health authorities to act now.”

Victoria General is the primary trauma centre in the region, providing the highest level of care from resuscitation to rehabilitation.

Last week, Island Health announced the emergency department at Saanich Peninsula Hospital will be closed overnight from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. from July 7 to Sept. 4, which nurses say will only increase pressure on the hospital in Victoria and at Royal Jubilee Hospital.

The rally is expected to begin at 4:30 p.m.

Global News has reached out to the B.C. Ministry of Health for comment.

