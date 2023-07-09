‘Morally distressed’: B.C. nurses hold rally outside Victoria General Hospital

Send this page to someone via email

Dozens of nurses and health advocates are holding a rally at Victoria General Hospital on Sunday.

They are concerned that the hospital’s working conditions are “untenable.”

“Nurses at Victoria General Hospital say they are morally distressed with what they are seeing unfold on almost every shift,” said BC Nurses’ Union vice-president Adriane Gear.

“We are rallying (Sunday) to let the public know that more needs to be done to keep them and their loved ones safe.

2:14 B.C. expands doctor-patient matching site

“Recruitment and retention strategies are critical to addressing the staffing shortage across the province. We need the government and health authorities to act now.”

Story continues below advertisement

Victoria General is the primary trauma centre in the region, providing the highest level of care from resuscitation to rehabilitation.

Last week, Island Health announced the emergency department at Saanich Peninsula Hospital will be closed overnight from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. from July 7 to Sept. 4, which nurses say will only increase pressure on the hospital in Victoria and at Royal Jubilee Hospital.

The rally is expected to begin at 4:30 p.m.

Global News has reached out to the B.C. Ministry of Health for comment.