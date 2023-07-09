Menu

Video link
Headline link
Politics

Alvin Fiddler to return as grand chief of Nishnawbe Aski Nation

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 9, 2023 3:46 pm
Grand Chief Alvin Fiddler, left, looks towards Carolyn Bennett, then minister of Crown-Indigenous relations, as they participate in a ceremony to highlight the signing of an education Agreement-in-Principle in Ottawa on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick.
Grand Chief Alvin Fiddler, left, looks towards Carolyn Bennett, then minister of Crown-Indigenous relations, as they participate in a ceremony to highlight the signing of an education Agreement-in-Principle in Ottawa on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick. skp
THUNDER BAY, Ont. — Alvin Fiddler will return as grand chief of Nishnawbe Aski Nation.

Officials say Fiddler was the sole qualified candidate to throw his hat in the ring during a byelection to lead NAN, which represents 49 First Nations in northern Ontario.

He will be acclaimed during this year’s Keewaywin Conference on Aug. 16, returning to the role he held from 2015 to 2021.

Fiddler stepped down to launch an unsuccessful bid for grand chief of the Assembly of First Nations, but his successor, Derek Fox, was ousted in May over allegations he breached the code of conduct.

NAN ordered an independent investigation into the allegations but has not shared its findings publicly.

The Assembly of First Nations has found itself in a similar predicament after former grand chief RoseAnne Archibald was voted out last week during a special assembly of chiefs following a report on an investigation into complaints filed by her staff.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

