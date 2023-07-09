Menu

Video link
Headline link
Canada

Baggage worker dies in workplace incident at Montreal-Trudeau airport

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted July 9, 2023 4:33 pm
Officials say the incident happened Saturday afternoon when the worker, who was in charge of baggage handling, took a dangerous fall that lead to his death on the job. View image in full screen
Officials say the incident happened Saturday afternoon when the worker, who was in charge of baggage handling, took a dangerous fall that lead to his death on the job. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
A worker has died following a tragic workplace accident at Montreal-Pierre Elliot Trudeau International Airport on Saturday, authorities have confirmed.

“The entire YUL airport community is in mourning today and we offer our sincere condolences to his family, loved ones and colleagues,” the airport’s president and CEO Philippe Rainville said in a statement on Sunday.

The employee, who worked for the company Equans Services, was a man in his 50s.

According to the Commission for standards, equity, health and safety at work (CNESST), the incident happened Saturday afternoon when the worker, who was in charge of baggage handling, took a dangerous fall.

The airport says it is making sure “to work with the partners involved in order to coordinate the presence of help and support resources for the personnel who witnessed this accident.”

Story continues below advertisement

CNESST inspectors arrived on site to gather information around the circumstances of the incident as well as meet with witnesses and managers in charge.

The workplace death will be investigated by either the CNESST or the Transportation Safety Board of Canada.  Officials have yet to determine if the investigation would fall under provincial or federal jurisdiction.

— with files from The Canadian Press

QuebecMontrealAirportTransportation Safety Board of CanadaWorkplace DeathEmployeeCNESSTMontreal-Trudeau AirportDeath On The JobEquansEquans Servicesman dies Montreal airportMontreal airport deathPhilippe Rainville
