Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

B.C. weather: Heat warning continues for Okanagan

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted July 8, 2023 6:55 pm
B.C. weather: Heat warning continues for Okanagan - image View image in full screen
Submitted
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

With hot temperatures baking the Southern Interior, and a heat warning in place for the region, city and health officials are urging residents and visitors to take precautions.

Environment Canada is forecasting temperatures near 35 C until Sunday, with overnight lows dropping to 18 C.

“We want people to take precautions and be aware of the dangers from the heat,” said City of Penticton emergency program co-ordinator Brittany Seibert.

Click to play video: '‘Real threat for Canada’: Public urged to take precautions over extreme heat'
‘Real threat for Canada’: Public urged to take precautions over extreme heat

“So that means drinking plenty of water, cover up as needed, apply sunscreen, go for a dip in the lakes and check in on your friends, family, seniors and neighbours. People can go into city facilities during regular operating hours to cool off as well.”

Story continues below advertisement

Those city facilities are:

  • Penticton community centre, 325 Power St.
  • Penticton public library, 875 Main St.
  • Penticton seniors’ drop-in centre, 2965 Main St.
Click to play video: 'New report has makes dire predictions for future extreme heat events'
New report has makes dire predictions for future extreme heat events

Interior Health says people should stay hydrated, take it easy during the hottest part of the day, wear damp clothing or take a cool shower if hot, stay in the shade and wear sunscreen.

“Take immediate action to cool down if you are overheating,” said Interior Health. “Signs of overheating include feeling unwell, headache and dizziness. Overheating can lead to heat exhaustion and heat stroke.”

Heat warnings are also in place for the Cariboo, South Thompson, North Thompson, South Thompson, Central Coast, Fort Nelson and Watson Lake regions.

Click to play video: '‘Going to get a lot worse’: How vulnerable Canadians are coping with the heat'
‘Going to get a lot worse’: How vulnerable Canadians are coping with the heat

The Okanagan was also placed under another thunderstorm watch on Saturday morning.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Environment Canada issued a thunderstorm watch on Friday, and another watch could be issued for Sunday, as the national weather agency is forecasting a 40 per cent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

On Saturday afternoon, at 3:35 p.m., Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the Nicola region.

The agency said it was tracking a thunderstorm 25 km southeast of Merritt, and that it was moving 15 km/h towards the Okanagan Connector.

Monday’s forecast will be cooler, with a high of 30 C and a 60 per cent chance of showers.

Click to play video: 'Search and rescue team warns about dangers of cliff jumping'
Search and rescue team warns about dangers of cliff jumping
Okanagancentral okanaganBC weathersouth okanaganNorth OkanaganInterior HealthBC Interiorsouthern interiorHeat Warningcity of pentictonThunderstorm WatchOkanagan Heat WarningOkanagan thunderstorm watch
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content