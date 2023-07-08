B.C. weather: Heat warning continues for Okanagan

Send this page to someone via email

With hot temperatures baking the Southern Interior, and a heat warning in place for the region, city and health officials are urging residents and visitors to take precautions.

Environment Canada is forecasting temperatures near 35 C until Sunday, with overnight lows dropping to 18 C.

“We want people to take precautions and be aware of the dangers from the heat,” said City of Penticton emergency program co-ordinator Brittany Seibert.

“So that means drinking plenty of water, cover up as needed, apply sunscreen, go for a dip in the lakes and check in on your friends, family, seniors and neighbours. People can go into city facilities during regular operating hours to cool off as well.”

Those city facilities are:

Penticton community centre, 325 Power St.

Penticton public library, 875 Main St.

Penticton seniors’ drop-in centre, 2965 Main St.

Interior Health says people should stay hydrated, take it easy during the hottest part of the day, wear damp clothing or take a cool shower if hot, stay in the shade and wear sunscreen.

“Take immediate action to cool down if you are overheating,” said Interior Health. “Signs of overheating include feeling unwell, headache and dizziness. Overheating can lead to heat exhaustion and heat stroke.”

Heat warnings are also in place for the Cariboo, South Thompson, North Thompson, South Thompson, Central Coast, Fort Nelson and Watson Lake regions.

The Okanagan was also placed under another thunderstorm watch on Saturday morning.

Environment Canada issued a thunderstorm watch on Friday, and another watch could be issued for Sunday, as the national weather agency is forecasting a 40 per cent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

On Saturday afternoon, at 3:35 p.m., Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the Nicola region.

The agency said it was tracking a thunderstorm 25 km southeast of Merritt, and that it was moving 15 km/h towards the Okanagan Connector.

Monday’s forecast will be cooler, with a high of 30 C and a 60 per cent chance of showers.