Sarnia, Ont. police investigating after 3 teens stabbed

Sarnia, Ont., police are investigating two related stabbing incidents that led to three teens getting injured.

Police say they received a call shortly after 11 p.m. Friday regarding an altercation involving several youths in a 7-11 parking lot on Christina Street North.

The suspect reportedly fled the scene.

Police say a 16-year-old boy was stabbed in the torso and arm while a 16-year-old girl suffered a minor injury to her hand.

Minutes later, police received another call regarding a person who was stabbed in a home.

Officers found a 17-year-old boy with stab wounds to his torso.

Police determined this was connected to the incident on Christina Street.

All three teens were rushed to hospital.

The two boys remain in hospital with serious injuries. The girl has been released.

Police believe the suspect and victims knew one another.

Police did not release any information on the suspect or whether they’ve been captured.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information or video surveillance is asked to contact Detective Constable Engen with the Criminal Investigations Division at (519) 344-8861 x 6184 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).