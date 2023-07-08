Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Investigations

Sarnia, Ont. police investigating after 3 teens stabbed

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted July 8, 2023 2:52 pm
Police say they received a call shortly after 11 p.m. Friday regarding an altercation involving several youths in a 7-11 parking lot on Christina Street North.
Police say they received a call shortly after 11 p.m. Friday regarding an altercation involving several youths in a 7-11 parking lot on Christina Street North. Sarnia police
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Sarnia, Ont., police are investigating two related stabbing incidents that led to three teens getting injured.

Police say they received a call shortly after 11 p.m. Friday regarding an altercation involving several youths in a 7-11 parking lot on Christina Street North.

The suspect reportedly fled the scene.

Police say a 16-year-old boy was stabbed in the torso and arm while a 16-year-old girl suffered a minor injury to her hand.

Minutes later, police received another call regarding a person who was stabbed in a home.

Officers found a 17-year-old boy with stab wounds to his torso.

Police determined this was connected to the incident on Christina Street.

Story continues below advertisement

All three teens were rushed to hospital.

The two boys remain in hospital with serious injuries. The girl has been released.

Police believe the suspect and victims knew one another.

Police did not release any information on the suspect or whether they’ve been captured.

Trending Now

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information or video surveillance is asked to contact Detective Constable Engen with the Criminal Investigations Division at (519) 344-8861 x 6184 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Click to play video: '2 teens arrested in connection with fatal downtown stabbing: Winnipeg police'
2 teens arrested in connection with fatal downtown stabbing: Winnipeg police
PoliceStabbingSarniaStabSarnia Policeteen stabbingStabbing IncidentSarnia police teen stabbingSarnia stabbing
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content