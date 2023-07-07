B.C. weather: Severe thunderstorm watch for Okanagan

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for the Okanagan.
Environment Canada says conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.
The weather alert, issued at 1:35 p.m., also includes the Nicola, South Thompson, Cariboo and Prince George regions.
The national weather agency says severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce large hail, damaging winds or torrential rainfall.
In related news, a heat warning is still in place for the Fraser Canyon.
Issued on Thursday, Environment Canada says the area can expect to see temperatures near 35 C until Sunday.
Also, more daily temperature records on Thursday.
Gibsons
- Tied record of 27.7 C set in 2021
Malahat
- New record: 29.4 C
- Old record: 27.4 C, set in 2021
Smithers
- New record: 32.7 C
- Old record: 30.0 C, set in 1966
Squamish
- New record: 31.6 C
- Old record: 29.0 C, set in 2017
Comments