Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Weather

B.C. weather: Severe thunderstorm watch for Okanagan

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted July 7, 2023 5:41 pm
A  map showing weather alerts for B.C.’s Interior on July 7, 2023. The region in red is under a heat warning while the areas in yellow are under a severe thunderstorm watch. View image in full screen
A  map showing weather alerts for B.C.’s Interior on July 7, 2023. The region in red is under a heat warning while the areas in yellow are under a severe thunderstorm watch. Environment Canada
A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for the Okanagan.

Environment Canada says conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.

The weather alert, issued at 1:35 p.m., also includes the Nicola, South Thompson, Cariboo and Prince George regions.

Kelowna Weather Forecast: July 6

The national weather agency says severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce large hail, damaging winds or torrential rainfall.

In related news, a heat warning is still in place for the Fraser Canyon.

Issued on Thursday, Environment Canada says the area can expect to see temperatures near 35 C until Sunday.

Also, more daily temperature records on Thursday.

Gibsons

  • Tied record of 27.7 C set in 2021
Malahat

  • New record: 29.4 C
  • Old record: 27.4 C, set in 2021

Smithers

  • New record: 32.7 C
  • Old record: 30.0 C, set in 1966

Squamish

  • New record: 31.6 C
  • Old record: 29.0 C, set in 2017
B.C. evening weather forecast: July 6
OkanaganEnvironment Canadacentral okanaganBC weathersouth okanaganNorth OkanaganBC Interiorsouthern interiorSevere Thunderstorm WatchCaribooThunderstorm WatchSouth ThompsonOkanagan thunderstorm watchNicola region
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

