Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Coroner identifies 2nd victim in Quebec landslide

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 7, 2023 4:21 pm
Click to play video: '2 people missing after torrential rain in Quebec causes landslide'
2 people missing after torrential rain in Quebec causes landslide
WATCH - July 2: Two people missing after torrential rain in Quebec causes landslide
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Quebec coroner’s office is confirming the identity of the woman killed in a landslide in the province’s Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean region last weekend.

Pascale Racine, 44, was one of two people who died last Saturday in Rivière-Éternité, Que., about 260 kilometres northeast of Quebec City.

Earlier in the week, authorities identified the other victim killed after heavy rains triggered landslides and flooding as 48-year-old Pascal Heon.

Crews begin repairs to a washed-out section of Highway 170 in Rivière-Éternité, Que., Sunday, July 2, 2023. Climate change could lead to more landslides in Quebec, like the one that killed two people on Saturday, said a researcher who studies the phenomenon. View image in full screen
Crews begin repairs to a washed-out section of Highway 170 in Rivière-Éternité, Que., Sunday, July 2, 2023. Climate change could lead to more landslides in Quebec, like the one that killed two people on Saturday, said a researcher who studies the phenomenon. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

Police divers found the two bodies on Tuesday evening.

Story continues below advertisement

A provincial engineer told a briefing the victims were trying to clear debris from a small landslide off a road when a larger landslide hit. A man who was with them managed to cling to a tree and was rescued.

Trending Now

More than 50 residents of the town were forced to leave their homes after the storm dumped 130 millimetres of rain in the space of two hours.

Click to play video: '2 people missing after torrential rain in Quebec causes landslide'
2 people missing after torrential rain in Quebec causes landslide
PoliceEnvironment CanadaQuebecFloodingCanadaRainSearchlandslideRiverProvincial PoliceMissing PeopleSaguenayBodiestorrential rainSaguenay-Lac-St-JeanQuebec landslideSaguenay landslideRivière-Éternité
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content