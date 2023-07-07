Menu

Canada

Busy, cycling-filled weekend ahead for South Okanagan

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted July 7, 2023 4:38 pm
July 11, 2022 Granfondo a success View image in full screen
By nearly all accounts the Okanagan Granfondo was deemed a success by event organizers. Taya Fast / Global News
Planning on visiting Penticton or Naramata this weekend?

Be prepared for plenty of road closures. And scores of cyclists.

The Okanagan Granfondo runs July 8-9 and will attract approximately 3,000 participants.

The City of Penticton says residents and visitors to the South Okanagan should be aware of how busy the area will be, with cyclists taking part in a variety of events.

The bustling weekend will begin Friday afternoon, with a briefing and expo and Rotary Park. Saturday will see kids’ events with Sunday being the main day. The longest event (granfondo) will see riders travel a distance of 121 km.

“Anyone travelling through Penticton, Naramata and the South Okanagan this Sunday is reminded to expect extensive road closures and delays during the Okanagan Granfondo event,” said the City of Penticton.

“Drivers are recommended to use Channel Parkway or Government Street wherever possible. Watch for flaggers, allow extra time and know where to cross Main Street, if required.”

The city noted that due to the landslide near Summerland, a new route will involve a road closure between Naramata and Penticton on Sunday morning.

“Anyone planning to travel between these communities at that time is advised to wait until after 9 a.m.,” said the city.

“This will affect anyone planning to travel to the Campbell Mountain Landfill, Three Blind Mice trails and Munson Mountain, as well as travellers from Naramata heading into Penticton.”

 

The city added that the road closures begin at 5 a.m., along Lakeshore Drive and Main Street, with riders travelling up Vancouver Avenue and Lower Bench Road toward Naramata, to Corbishley Avenue.

The cyclists will loop back along Upper Bench Road North, returning via Johnson Road and Haven Hill Road, down Eckhardt Avenue. This circuit is expected to be cleared by 8:30 a.m.

Main Street will be closed all day until 3:30 p.m., with the busiest time being in the morning before 9 a.m.

If you are driving and need to cross Main Street, here are the locations where you can cross with the assistance of flaggers:

  • Lakeshore Drive (after 8 a.m.)
  • Eckhardt Avenue (after 8:30 a.m.)
  • Duncan Avenue
  • Industrial Avenue
  • Warren Avenue
  • Green Avenue (at Skaha Lake Road)
  • Yorkton Avenue (at Skaha Lake Road)

Main Street from Lakeshore Drive to Westminster Avenue will remain closed until 5 p.m. Sunday, July 9.

The cyclists will eventually make their way to Okanagan Falls, where the routes will be split.

From Okanagan Falls, riders will split into their chosen routes to Osoyoos, Oliver or Kaleden before winding back via Hwy 97 to Skaha Lake Road and Main Street. Riders will return to the finish line at Gyro Park as early as 8:30 a.m.

For Sunday, the city says residents should do their shopping and errands in advance. And if you have to travel across town, including going to the airport, expect delays.

BC Transit will also undergo some transit detours. More information is available at BCTransit.com.

For more information about Okanagan Granfondo, visit their website.

