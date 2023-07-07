Menu

Crime

Police arrest driver after viral street racing video in Brampton

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted July 7, 2023 3:04 pm
Man allegedly films himself street racing in Toronto
WATCH ABOVE: Police in Brampton, Ont., have announced the arrest of a man after a video allegedly showing him street racing went viral.
Police in Brampton, Ont., have announced the arrest of a man after a video allegedly showing him street racing went viral.

Peel Regional Police said officers with its safer roads team became aware of a video from June which appeared to show a man racing against a green motorcycle in Brampton.

The stunt took place around Steeles Avenue East and Airport Road, with vehicles reaching 226 km/h in an 80 zone, police said.

“Officers aim to identify and track prolific high-risk drivers that pose an increased risk to public safety within our community,” Peel police said in a media release.

A 22-year-old man from Brampton was arrested. He was charged with multiple driving-related offences, including stunt racing, racing in a motor vehicle and dangerous driving.

His driver’s licence was suspended and a 2022 Chevrolet Corvette was impounded, police said.

