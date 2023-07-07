Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

London-St. Thomas jobless rate ticks slightly higher as labour force surges

By Jacquelyn LeBel Global News
Posted July 7, 2023 10:12 am
A city street on a sunny day. View image in full screen
File photo of Richmond Street in downtown London, Ont. Andrew Graham / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The London-St. Thomas jobless rate rose slightly to 4.5 per cent in June from 4.4 per cent in May, due largely to a sharp climb in the labour force.

The region actually added 3,500 jobs last month but the overall labour force, or the number of people currently able to work, swelled by 4,200, including 600 more people claiming unemployment.

London’s participation rate, or the percentage of the working-age population that is working or looking for work, climbed in June to 65.2 per cent up from 64.6 per cent in May.

Nationally, the unemployment rate rose to 5.4 per cent last month, up from 5.2 per cent in May and the highest rate in over a year.

Trending Now

The federal agency says the increase came as the economy added 60,000 jobs in June, but with more people searching for work, the unemployment rate pushed higher.

Story continues below advertisement

— with files from Global News’ Devon Peacock.

More on Money
Statistics CanadaLondon-St. Thomasjobless numbers london junejune 2023 london unemployment ratejune unemployment numbers londonlondon st thomas joblesslondon st thomas unemployment figures
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content