Canada

Trudeau to meet Alberta’s premier, attend Calgary Stampede

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 7, 2023 6:25 am
Alberta election: Premier Danielle Smith takes aim at Trudeau during victory speech
WATCH: Alberta election: Premier Danielle Smith takes aim at Trudeau during victory speech – May 30, 2023
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is scheduled to meet with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith Friday in Calgary, among other stops in the city as Stampede season gets underway.

Trudeau and Smith are expected to discuss a number of issues including emission reductions and the federal government’s goal of having a net-zero electricity grid by 2035.

Smith said in June prior to a meeting with the federal ministers of natural resources and intergovernmental affairs that Ottawa’s 2035 target wasn’t realistic for Alberta without a massive cost to the economy and jobs.

Both Canada and Alberta are aiming to be net zero by 2050, but the federal government has multiple earlier targets along the way.

Another target would see emissions from the oil and gas sector cut by more than 40 per cent by 2030.

Smith says she remains hopeful that a “breakthrough” will take place between the province and Ottawa.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

