Kelowna man injured during late-night ‘instigated altercation’

A Kelowna man who confronted two unhoused citizens this week was injured in what police deemed to be an instigated altercation.

Kelowna RCMP say the incident happened on Sunday evening, around 11:15 p.m., along the 2100 block of Vasile Road, with officers receiving reports of a man chasing another man with a knife.

“Investigators determined that an upset resident of the area confronted two individuals experiencing homelessness and then proceeded to berate and assault one of them by pushing him to the ground,” said police.

In turn, the other homeless man brandished a knife and when the resident tried to kick him twice, he suffered two leg lacerations.

“The male holding the knife, along with the other individual who was pushed, used explicit language, repeatedly yelling at the man to leave them alone and get back in his vehicle,” said Kelowna RCMP.

“The resident who confronted the individuals retreated and left the area.”

Police say they arrested the man with the knife, but he’s been released on an undertaking while the investigation continues.

The resident, meanwhile, was treated and released from hospital with minor injuries.

“We have high-quality video and audio of the incident and it’s abundantly clear to us what happened,” said Cpl. Michael Gauthier.

“We are still awaiting a fulsome statement from the man who sustained injuries to his leg and we will recommend charges to the BC Prosecution Service against anyone who has met the elements of a criminal offence.”

